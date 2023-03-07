Vale, University of Toronto launch sustainable mining partnership

Multinational miner Vale (NYSE: VALE) and University of Toronto have launched what they describe as a first-of-its-kind partnership aimed at developing more sustainable mining solutions and the talent needed to create them.

To support the partnership, which will focus on decarbonization and the energy transition, the base metals miner will contribute $1.6 million over the next three years to the university. The funds are expected to support sponsored research, training, professional development and research into community engagement mechanisms.

An early focus of the partnership will be improving commercial recovery of low-grade nickel-containing ultramafic ores, including at Vale’s Thompson, Man., operations.

“As our economy continues its transition toward carbon-free sources of energy, the supply of critical minerals — such as nickel and cobalt, among many others — will only become more important,” said Leah Cowen, vice-president, Research & Innovation, & Strategic Initiatives at the University of Toronto. “Through this new partnership, we are keeping Canada at the forefront of innovation, and further strengthening our position as a trusted global supplier of sustainably sourced critical minerals.”

The Mar. 7 press release referred to Vale as Vale Energy Transition Metals – apparently a rebranding of Vale’s base metals division.