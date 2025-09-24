Sydney, Australia-based Veridapt released a Mad Max–inspired product video this week that tests its fuel-management hardware against extreme conditions, the company said. Narrated by Robert Lee, known as the voice of MythBusters, the clip puts the equipment through flamethrowers, ice, heavy dust, vibration and high-impact trials to demonstrate durability and continuous data capture at mine sites and on industrial rail.

Veridapt positions itself as a global leader in fuel-management and energy data solutions. Founded in Australia, the company now serves more than 300 sites across nine countries and integrates with fleet, fuel dispensing and procurement systems to deliver real-time fuel usage, emissions and provenance data. Verpidapt’s platform supports mixed-energy fleets—diesel, biodiesel, renewable diesel and electricity—and combines rugged internet-enabled hardware with a cloud analytics platform that the company says enables theft reduction, tax rebate verification and operational optimization.

Company figures and independent case studies cited by Veridapt show clients have reduced fuel losses by double digits after introducing access controls and tracking, and that its systems handle a majority share of mining fuel monitoring in Australia. Veridapt also highlights use cases in industrial rail and logistics where digital reconciliation of deliveries and automated reporting shorten payment cycles and improve supplier negotiations.

The new video aims to reinforce the company’s messaging around hardware reliability in harsh environments and the importance of accurate, real-time data for cost savings and ESG compliance. Veridapt said its rugged devices install quickly, support remote monitoring and updates, and are designed for minimal on-site intervention.

Watch the video: https://www.veridapt.com/veridapt-fuel-management-hardware?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=fuel-mgmt-hardware-launch&utm_content=main-link