Victoria Gold resumes Eagle mine after conveyor belt failure

Victoria Gold (TSXV: GCX) has resumed operations at its Eagle gold mine following a temporary halt caused by a malfunction of the overland […]
By Jackson Chen October 17, 2022 At 1:21 pm
The Eagle gold mine at Dublin Gulch. Credit: Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold (TSXV: GCX) has resumed operations at its Eagle gold mine following a temporary halt caused by a malfunction of the overland conveyor. The mine is situated within Victoria’s Dublin Gulch property, located in the Mayo mining district of central Yukon.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the 1.5 km overland conveyor linking the crushing plant to the heap leach facility experienced a splice failure of the conveyor belt. During belt replacement, mining, leaching and ADR plant activities continued, while crushing, conveying and stacking operations were suspended.

The Eagle mine first entered commercial production in July 2020, becoming the largest gold mine in Yukon history. It produces gold doré from a conventional open pit operation with a three-stage crushing plant, in-valley heap leach and carbon-in-leach adsorption-desorption gold recovery plant.

The mine has year-round road access and personnel, who work a fly-in/fly-out work rotation, accommodated in a 250-person all-season camp. The site is connected to the Yukon power grid. A commercial airstrip used to transport personnel is located 80 km to the south near the village of Mayo.

