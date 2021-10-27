Video: Gold mining executive Tony Makuch talks M&A, new technology and ESG at CMJ event

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 27, 2021 At 11:50 am
Tony Makuch. Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold

Hot off the Sept. 28 merger announcement of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX: KL; NYSE: KL), Kirkland Lake CEO Tony Makuch spoke at Canadian Mining Journal's Reimagine Mining Symposium on Oct. 13. Makuch, who will be CEO of the combined company when the merger closes in late 2021 or early 2022, discussed the benefits of the deal in terms of cost savings and accelerated adoption of new technology. He also noted the new Agnico's "unique opportunity" to improve the gold mining sector's ESG (environmental, social and governance) reputation.

The interview was moderated by Henry Lazenby, multimedia content editor with CMJ's sister publication The Northern Miner.

