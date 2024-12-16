Video: Quebec rises as a top investment destination for miners

Quebec attracts substantial mining investment thanks to strong government support, a well-developed critical minerals strategy and innovative technologies, an industry panel heard this month in London.

That enables companies like Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM), a key beneficiary of these policies, to revive the past-producing Gaspé copper mine. The $1.8-billion project, the largest undeveloped copper-molybdenum deposit in eastern North America, has been designated a pilot project by Quebec’s Natural Resources and Forestry Ministry to increase regional economic benefits.

"Quebec’s geological wealth, combined with government reforms such as the updated Mining Act, has created a more transparent and predictable investment environment," strategic government advisor Jonathan Lafontaine told The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium on Dec. 1.

The province has committed hundreds of millions in funding for mining projects through agencies like Investissement Québec, Soquem and Sidex.

The panel heard how Quebec's Institut National des Mines partners with schools to train workers. Innovation hubs, like Rouyn-Noranda's mining zone, foster sustainable solutions. The private sector is doing its part to drive industry sustainability.

Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) is commercializing cyanide-free gold extraction and arsenic vitrification, which could reduce environmental risks and fast-track permitting.

Watch the full panel discussion below, moderated by The Northern Miner’s editor-in-chief Colin McClelland.