Vior confirms high grade gold at Belleterre, extends depth at Aubelle

Vior (TSXV: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF) made a high-grade gold discovery at its Belleterre gold project in the Belleterre Greenstone Belt. The project is in the Abitibi-Temiskaming region of Quebec. The Quebec-based junior mineral explorer intersected the high-grade gold at Belleterre vein #12 and at several Aubelle targets within the 6-km Belleterre mine trend.

Vior stated these results validate the company’s geological model and underscores its potential for high grade mineralization beyond these known systems. The highlight results for the first 20 drillholes (4,053 metres) at Belleterre demonstrate both wide intervals of gold mineralization as well as high-grade veins across a 400 metre east-west strike of the Belleterre vein #12. Selected high-grade intercepts include: 15.9% g/t gold over 1.2 metres in BV24-028; 6.6% g/t gold over 3.0 metres including 23.5% g/t gold over 0.8 metre in BV24-033; 21.3% g/t gold over 0.5 metre in BV24-023; and 8.7% g/t gold over 0.8 metre in BV24-034.

Vior also confirmed continuity at depth of this high-grade mineralization at the Aubelle deposit area. The company lists the depth at more than 500 metres below the Aubelle and Conway veins. The first drill hole at Aubelle intersected multiple zones of high-grade gold mineralization: 9.1% g/t gold over 0.5 metre in BV24-035; 10.4% g/t gold over 1.2 metre in BV24-035; and 6.2% g/t gold over 1.0 metre in BV24-035.

Based on these results, Vior will accelerate its drill program at Belleterre with the addition of a third drill rig in 2025. Drilling will focus on the vertical extension of the historic Belleterre gold mine mineralization, targeting high-grade extensions of the gold system, extension of mineralization at the Aubelle deposit, and assessing the high priority regional drill targets.

Vior’s Belleterre gold project benefits from a location near two major mining towns in Quebec, providing mining infrastructure, including an extensive road network and access to power, as well as a skilled workforce. Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre gold project with the strategic support of Osisko Mining. (now Windfall Mining Group). More information is posted on www.Vior.ca.