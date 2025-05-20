Vior finalizes exploration agreement with Long Point First Nation

Quebec-based Vior (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) announced it has entered into an exploration agreement with Long Point First Nation (LPFN) for the Belleterre gold project. The Belleterre gold project is in Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, Quebec on LPFN traditional lands.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre gold project which is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre project and is currently executing on a 100,000-metre drill program.

The agreement outlines the terms on how consultation and impact mitigation on exploration activities will be conducted. It also provides for financial benefits and contract, jobs and training opportunities during the exploration phase of the project.

Mathieu Savard, president and CEO of Vior, commented: "Vior is proud to be part of this historic moment that shows that when we work together towards a common objective, there is no limit to what can be accomplished. I also would like to thank LPFN chief and council, the negotiating committee, members of the LPFN sustainable development department, the Long Point First nation members and Vior's team for the dedicated effort while building this agreement and relationship."

Vior and the Long Point First Nation are planning to hold an official signing ceremony in the community of Long Point to celebrate this important milestone in the fostering of their long-term relationship. Details about this ceremony will be communicated later.

Following rounds of consultations and presentations, Vior also received from LPFN a letter of endorsement confirming its approval for the next round of drilling that will be conducted during the summer and fall campaign. Vior will shortly submit the permit request with the provincial government.

More information is posted on www.Vior.ca.