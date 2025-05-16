Vior intersects high grade gold mineralization at Belleterre

Vior (TSXV: VIO OTCQB: VIORF) has provided an update on exploration activities at its Belleterre gold project in Quebec's Belleterre Greenstone Belt. This includes results of its ongoing +60,000-metre drill program designed to test vertical and lateral extension of the historic Belleterre gold mine and regional targets.

The ongoing drilling step-out program successfully intersected narrow high-grade gold mineralization, below the past producing Belleterre mine, with results of 4.76 g/t gold over 2.6 metres including 21.9 g/t gold over 0.5 metres, 27.5 g/t gold over 0.5 metres, and 11.6 g/t gold over 0.3 metres.

In addition, drill hole BV25-130, located 450 metres east of the Aubelle deposit, tested the Porc-épic, Schoolhouse, and Belleterre 5W vein showings that historically returned high grade gold values. This hole, located near the major Gainsmore Fault, intersected 0.39 g/t Au over 11.6 meters. The mineralization, hosted in a fine-grained iron formation unit interlayered with silicified Tuff and chert horizons with significant (up to 80%) smoky quartz veining, consists of 1-10% pyrite and pyrrhotite as blebs or stringers.

These results from BV25-130 suggest the potential for a new style of gold mineralization at Belleterre associated with strongly mineralized tuffaceous and sedimentary units. A follow-up drill hole completed above BV25-130 has intersected similar geology and mineralization, with assay results pending.

Vior president and CEO Mathieu Savard commented: “To date, 144 holes were completed for 63,500 metres at Belleterre. As we transition our drilling campaign towards regional and brownfield targets for the second half of the year, we will aim to delineate high-grade gold zones within additional structurally controlled systems such as Lac Guillet shear zones. Vior is expecting to submit the drill permit authorizations in the coming days. Meanwhile, as we keep our focus at exploring for a significant discovery in the Belleterre district, we are also evaluating different possibilities to add a project to our portfolio. "

More information is posted on www.Vior.ca.