Vision Lithium PEA at Sirmac boasts 839% IRR, NPV $183M pre-tax

At Vision Lithium’s (TSXV: VLI; OTCQB: ABEPF; FSE: 1AJ2) Sirmac lithium project, the preliminary economic assessment results for lithium dike deposit #5 are in. The company says the results are “robust” and have “very attractive economics at discounted lithium prices.”

Highlights from the results include a pre-tax net present value (NPV) (discount rate 5%) of $183.6 million, an internal rate of return (IRR) of 839% and payback less than one year. The after-tax NPV (discount rate 5%) is $104.8 million, with an IRR of 484% and payback less than one year.

Assumed DSO (direct shipping of mineralized material) selling price of $797 per tonne, with an expected four-year mine life of 321,000 tonnes of DSO at 1.33% of lithium oxide. Revenue of $253 million, a life of mine capital of $3.1 million and operation cost per tonne of DSO at $142.

“We know there are multiple additional dikes, of which several are lithium-bearing, elsewhere on the Sirmac project which have yet to be drill-tested or fully explored. This offers us tremendous blue sky upside potential and room for expansion from an exploration perspective on the Sirmac project," said Yves Rougerie, president and CEO.

The Sirmac lithium project is located in the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region, in the northwest region of the province of Quebec. The property is approximately 160 km northwest of the town of Chibougamau and 170 km southeast of the community of Nemaska.

