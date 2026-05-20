Vizsla Copper commences Woodjam drill campaign, wraps Poplar phase‑1

A 2019 photo of drilling work on the Poplar property, before its acquisition by Vizsla Copper. Credit: Tasca Resources

Vizsla Copper has released new details on two of its key B.C. assets, outlining recent work and next steps at the Woodjam and Poplar projects.

Drilling is now underway at Woodjam. According to a company news release, up to 8,000 metres will be drilled across three target areas. “At Woodjam, we’ll focus on new discoveries at the Three Firs Breccia and Great Plains targets and also evaluate the potential to expand the higher gold portion of the Deerhorn deposit, which remains open along strike to the southwest,” said Steve Blower, the company’s senior vice-president of exploration.

According to the company, recent modelling suggests the Three Firs breccia system dips deeper than previously thought, into an area that has not been drilled yet. Upcoming drilling will test this zone and see if it contains a porphyry-related mineral deposit — and if it’s the source of the rock fragments found in the breccias. Similarly, drilling at Great Plains will investigate the porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization potential. Meanwhile, operations at Deerhorn will follow up on the 2024 program and evaluate how far the mineralized zone continues to the south on the western side of the deposit.

The company also announced that phase-1 of its drill program at the Poplar project is complete. According to Vizsla, more than 11,200 metres were drilled across 21 holes at the Thira, Camp Lake and Copper Pond targets.

“With copper recently reaching an all-time high of US$6.60/lb, we believe the market is continuing to recognize the growing importance of new copper discoveries and development projects. Against this backdrop, the company is well-positioned with assays pending from our Thira copper discovery at the Poplar project,” said Craig Parry, Vizsla’s chair and CEO. “We believe the next few months will be a highly active and catalyst-rich period with a steady stream of meaningful news flow expected across our portfolio,” he concluded.