Volta signs exploration deals with two First Nations for Falcon West lithium project

Volta Metals (CSE:VLTA) has signed agreements with the Whitesand and the Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek (AZA) First Nations outlining a framework for co-operations on the second phase of exploration at the company’s Falcon West project. The property is located in northwest Ontario.

The company says the agreements recognize the significance of the affected lands to the First Nations. In return, the First Nations have provided their consent for the Volta's exploration activities. The agreements contain measures to accommodate, prevent, mitigate and address concerns, including impacts to Indigenous rights, cultural values, and the environment in relation to Volta's exploration programs.

The agreement with the AZA also grants to the First Nation 100,000 common share purchase warrants for Volta shares. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.10 for a period of five years from the date the warrants are issued. The warrants are subject to a hold period of four months.

The second phase of exploration is to begin immediately and will include mechanized stripping of the overburden around the discovered pegmatites. Diamond drilling is planned to outline the lithium-cesium-tantalum mineralization.

