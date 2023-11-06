Volta signs exploration deals with two First Nations for Falcon West lithium project

Volta Metals (CSE:VLTA)  has signed agreements with the Whitesand and the Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek (AZA) First Nations outlining a framework for co-operations […]
By Marilyn Scales November 6, 2023 At 1:57 pm
Volta has a large portfolio of potential lithium properties. Credit: Volta Metals

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Volta Metals (CSE:VLTA)  has signed agreements with the Whitesand and the Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek (AZA) First Nations outlining a framework for co-operations on the second phase of exploration at the company’s Falcon West project. The property is located in northwest Ontario.

The company says the agreements recognize the significance of the affected lands to the First Nations. In return, the First Nations have provided their consent for the Volta's exploration activities. The agreements contain measures to accommodate, prevent, mitigate and address concerns, including impacts to Indigenous rights, cultural values, and the environment in relation to Volta's exploration programs.

The agreement with the AZA also grants to the First Nation 100,000 common share purchase warrants for Volta shares. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.10 for a period of five years from the date the warrants are issued. The warrants are subject to a hold period of four months.

The second phase of exploration is to begin immediately and will include mechanized stripping of the overburden around the discovered pegmatites. Diamond drilling is planned to outline the lithium-cesium-tantalum mineralization.

To find out more about Volta and its flagship Falcon West Lithium Project, please visit www.VoltaMetals.ca.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 14 2023 - Nov 16 2023
The 10th Mali Mining and Petroleum Conference & Exhibition
Nov 15 2023 - Nov 16 2023
SOLID-STATE BATTERY TECH 2023
Nov 20 2023 - Nov 23 2023
Québec Mines+Énergie 2023
Nov 22 2023 - Nov 23 2023
The Angola Mining Conference 2023

Related Posts