Volvo CE announces upgrades to popular compact wheel loaders

The updated L30 and L35 compact wheel loaders. Credit: Volvo CE

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has updated its L30 and L35 compact wheel loaders with a frame revamp it says is the “most significant frame redesign since the models were introduced in 1998.”

The new models feature improved mounting points, service access and cab entrances with new steps, handrails and seat options.

“The L30 and L35 loaders have long been top choices among our customers thanks to their ability to tackle a variety of tasks across applications, including in construction, landscaping and farming,” said Darren Ashton, Volvo CE’s product manager for compact equipment. “These newest updates give fleets even greater versatility. Switching between tasks is easier than ever, servicing is more straightforward, and operators get the daily performance they need to get the job done.”

Volvo CE says the new models can also be deployed in a wider range of jobsites compared to previous versions.

Production of the updated loaders is expected to begin late 2026.

“The L30 and L35 are already proven machines, so our focus with these updates was on listening to operator feedback and making work easier,” added Ashton.

For further information, visit: https://www.volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/wheel-loaders/#compact-wheel-loaders