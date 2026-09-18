Netzsch names new mining market manager

Netzsch Pumps, a company specializing in fluid handling solutions, has brought Cody Pierce to its industrial team as its new market manager […]
By David Cassels September 18, 2026 At 10:45 am

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Cody Pierce, Netzsch's market manager for mining. Credit Netzsch Pumps

Netzsch Pumps, a company specializing in fluid handling solutions, has brought Cody Pierce to its industrial team as its new market manager for mining. 

Pierce will work closely with distributors to support mining opportunities across the U.S. He will provide technical guidance, application support and troubleshooting assistance for pump solutions. 

He assumes the role with more than 12 years experience in selling and installing progressing cavity pumps (PCPs). The company says Pierce brings extensive mining industry knowledge and practical application expertise, with a strong understanding of the challenges modern operations face.

Netzsch is the world’s largest manufacturer of PCPs, rotary lobe pumps, multiple screw pumps, peristaltic pumps, grinders and macerators and metering systems. It provides pumps and systems to industrial and municipal markets globally.

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