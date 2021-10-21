Volvo launches world’s first vehicle using fossil-free steel

Volvo Group revealed the world’s first vehicle made of fossil-free steel from SSAB. More vehicles will be added to a series of concept vehicles and components using fossil-free steel from SSAB in 2022.

The machine, a load carrier for use in mining and quarrying, was unveiled at a green steel collaboration event on Oct. 13 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The first concept machine is just the start, with smaller-scale series production planned by 2022, and mass production set to follow.

"This initiative with SSAB sets the benchmark for a fossil-free future. Volvo Group is committed to pioneering partnerships such as this with SSAB to develop attractive, safe and efficient new vehicles and machines that pave the way for a more sustainable transport and infrastructure system adopted for the future," says Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO Volvo Group.

With a commitment to be climate neutral and achieve net zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, Volvo is on the path towards developing sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions of the future. Along with the electrification of its vehicles and machines, the company is determined to reduce the carbon footprint of its entire supply chain and this latest innovation is one step forward on this path.

A move toward green steel is an important step for Volvo, as well as for the transport and infrastructure industries as a whole, particularly considering that around 70% of a truck's weight comes from steel and cast iron. with the figure for Volvo machines even higher.

