Volvo unveils EC210 20-tonne hydraulic excavator

Volvo Construction Equipment unveiled the new EC210, a 20-tonne class hydraulic excavator earlier this month in India. The company says the introduction of this excavator reinforces its strong commitment to this growing market to provide innovative and technologically advanced solutions designed specifically to the needs of customers in the country.

The all new EC210 offers superior performance, versatility across applications, industry-leading safety and operator comfort, and ease of servicing. With best-in-class attachment configuration and next-generation positive control hydraulics system, it offers unmatched precision and faster response time. It also comes with made-in-India, T3 electronic engine which is capable of delivering high torque even at low RPMs, and is yet exceptionally fuel-efficient due to 10 working modes for different applications.

The do-it-all excavator offers high reliability and exceptional fuel efficiency at any of the light, medium or heavy-duty applications such as road building, rock breaking, general construction, waste management, quarries, sand mining, etc. Additionally, the users get to book a service at their fingertips through its user-friendly mobile app and get a service assurance within 48 hours to maximize machine uptime.

For more information about the new Volvo EC210 excavator, click here.