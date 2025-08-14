Vortex deploys cutting-edge sensors at Salt project

Tech enhances subsurface imaging at Robinsons River

Vortex Energy (CSE: VRTX; OTC: VTECF) announced all ambient noise tomography (ANT) sensors have been successfully deployed across the Robinsons River salt project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador. This milestone follows the August 5, 2025 announcement of crew mobilization for the survey. The company is currently advancing its Robinson River salt project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 235 sq. km (23,500 hectare) located about 35 km south of the town of Stephenville. The Robinson River salt project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage.

The ANT sensors will remain in place for several weeks, passively recording seismic noise across the project area. Once the recording period is complete, field crews will return to retrieve the sensors and deliver the collected data for processing. The resulting high-resolution subsurface images are anticipated to be used to identify structural features and refine targets for future drilling.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Vortex, commented: “The successful deployment of the ANT sensors marks another important step forward for the Robinsons River salt project. We look forward to the valuable insights that this survey will provide as we advance our technical understanding and prepare for the next phase of exploration.”

The company also mentioned that it is receiving financial support through the junior exploration assistance (JEA) program, administered by the department of industry, energy and technology for the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

