Walden Equipment donates scissor lift truck to Collège Boréal

Sudbury-based mine equipment company Walden Equipment has donated an underground scissor lift truck worth $200,000 to Collège Boréal, a Sudbury-based college focused […]
By Jax Jacobsen May 15, 2024 At 1:25 pm
Walden Equipment gifts underground scissor truck to Collège Boréal. Credit: Collège Boréal

Topics

Regions

Tags

Sudbury-based mine equipment company Walden Equipment has donated an underground scissor lift truck worth $200,000 to Collège Boréal, a Sudbury-based college focused on applied arts and technology.

The company has kicked off its partnership with the college to increase the number of skilled staff in the mining industry.

Walden Equipment will also award a $1,000 bursary each year to a graduate of Collège Boréal’s trade programs.

“As a company, we believe in the power of collaboration with local colleges and skilled trades departments to inspire and engage the next generation of talent,” Walden president Kris Ferguson said in a statement.

Collège Boréal president Daniel Giroux lauded the partnership, saying the college looks forward to “continuing our joint efforts to promote access to high-quality studies that meet the expectations of businesses in our region.”

More details can be found at www.WaldenEquipment.caandwww.CollegeBoreal.ca.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 21 2024 - May 23 2024
Discoveries 2024 Mining Conference
May 29 2024 - May 30 2024
Digitalization in Mining North America
Jun 03 2024 - Jun 04 2024
BATTERY TECH 2024
Jun 03 2024 - Jun 04 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024

Related Posts