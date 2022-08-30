Wallbridge gets solid assays from Martiniere gold property

Wallbridge Mining (TSX: WM; OTC: WLBMF) announced positive assays that support growth at the Martiniere gold property. The site is 30 km and within trucking distance to the company’s flagship Fenelon gold project, located 75 km northwest of Matagami, Que.

One of the better assays was 12.27 g/t over 5.6 metres, including 42.55 g/t over 1.5 metres from the West zone. The Central zone returned 20.48 g/t gold over 1.5 metres in one hole and 2.5 g/t over 17.4 metres, including 8.34 g/t over 3.8 metres in another. Assays from Bug Lake North included 15.74 g/t gold over 1.5 metres.

Wallbridge completed 21,400 metres of drilling at Martiniere this year and 9,380 metres in 2021. Highlights from last years campaign include 3.68 g/t gold over 22.5 metres (Bug Lake North), 2.21 g/t gold over 36.6 metres (Bug Lake South), and 46.75 g/t gold over 2.4 metres (Martiniere Central).

The Martiniere property has a 2021 resource of 7.5 million indicated tonnes grading 2.24 g/t gold for 543,000 contained oz. and 2.8 million inferred tonnes at 2.87 g/t gold for 256,200 contained oz.

