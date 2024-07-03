Wesdome Gold drilling may extend Eagle mine in Ontario

By Colin McClelland at The Northern Miner July 3, 2024 At 1:25 pm
Wesdome Gold Underground
Underground at the Eagle River gold mine near Wawa, Ont. Credit: Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX: WDO)says drill results expanded three underground zones at its Eagle River mine in northern Ontario as it considers extending its production life.

In the Six Central zone, drilling extended the high-grade zone 150 metres to the east near infrastructure, the company said on Wednesday. Drill hole 758-E-456 cut 3.3 metres grading 71.7 grams gold per tonne from 278.2 metres depth. Hole 758-E-463 returned 3 metres at 93.7 grams gold from 270.5 metres downhole.

At the Falcon 311 zone, exploration and delineation drilling confirmed continuity of high grades and expanded this recently discovered zone in the volcanic rocks west of the mine diorite, Wesdome said in a release. Hole 857-E-52 cut 5 metres grading 33 grams gold from 248.1 metres depth.

In the 300 zone, infill and delineation drilling confirmed mineralization within the resource shapes, the company said. Hole 1153-E-01 returned 8.7 metres grading 39.7 grams gold from 25.3 metres downhole.

“This year’s exploration program at Eagle River is expanding the existing resource base of known zones and identifying targets near existing infrastructure,” president and CEO Anthea Bath said in the release. “In the coming months, our objective is to integrate results from this drill program with recently initiated asset optimization studies to potentially extend mine life.”

