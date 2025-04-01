West Red Lake Gold intersects high grade mineralization at Madsen mine

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSX: WRLG) reported drill results from its Madsen mine located in the Red Lake gold district of northwestern Ontario.

The company’s drill results relate to its high-grade Austin zone. The Austin zone currently contains an indicated mineral resource of 914,200 ounces grading 6.9 g/t gold, with an additional inferred resource of 104,900 oz grading 6.5 g/t gold.

Work teams initiated this drilling for definition and expansion within priority areas of Austin. The purpose is to continue building an inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the restart of production at the Madsen mine. Company officials expect production to commence in 2025. The company recently filed a technical report for its pre-feasibility study for Madsen on February 18, 2025.

Shane Williams, president and CEO, stated, “It’s a huge advantage that our team has been active underground at the Madsen mine for almost two years, because we have been able to get drills to many high priority areas of the deposit ahead of mine restart. This includes deeper portions of the resource that possess very attractive tonnage and grade profiles - many of these deeper areas were never accessed by the two previous operators. High grade panels in Austin, like the one highlighted in this update, are currently within the life-of-mine plan and are expected to deliver meaningful, high-margin tonnes during the first eighteen to twenty-four months of production. We fully expect the Austin and South Austin zones to continue producing impressive grades over significant widths as we continue to access and define these high-grade shoots at depth.”

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin zone displays ‘mine-style’ alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

West Red Lake has initiated the current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine to further define near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has focused on more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2025.





More information is posted on www.WestRedLakeGold.com.