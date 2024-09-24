West Red Lake Gold Mines hits 49.39 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at South Austin 

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF) released drill results from its Madsen mine located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario. The drilling was carried out underground at the South Austin zone, revealing high-grade gold. These results will support the planned restart of production at the Madsen mine, anticipated to begin in 2025. The company is set to finalize a pre-feasibility study in the fourth quarter, detailing its strategy for resuming operations.

Key highlights include:

Hole MM24D-08-4447-035: Intersected 4.5 metres at 49.39 g/t gold from 114.9 metres to 119.4 metres, including 2.5 metres at 76.51 g/t gold from 116.0 metres to 118.5 metres

Hole MM24D-08-4447-025: Intersected 11.2 metres at 18.46 g/t gold from 106.0 metres to 117.2 metres, including: 4.0 metres at 34.41 g/t gold from 107.0 metres to 111.0 metres 0.5 metre at 10.21 g/t gold from 113.0 metres to 113.5 metres 1.5 metres at 32.13 g/t gold from 114.5 metres to 116.0 metres

Hole MM24D-08-4447-033: Intersected 1.7 metres at 74.92 g/t gold from 100.3 metres to 102.0 metres

Hole MM24D-08-4447-028: Intersected 4.0 metres at 20.63 g/t gold from 118.5 metres to 122.5 metres, including 0.7 metre at 95.59 g/t gold from 120.3 metres to 121.0 metres

Hole MM24D-08-4447-014: Intersected 3.3 metres at 15.69 g/t gold from 74.1 metres to 77.4 metres, including: 0.8 metres at 39.93 g/t gold from 75.0 metres to 75.8 metres 0.5 metres at 19.43 g/t gold from 76.9 metres to 77.4 metres

Hole MM24D-08-4447-023: Intersected 2.2 metres at 19.05 g/t gold from 111.7 metres to 113.9 metres, including 1.7 metres at 22.77 g/t gold from 112.3 metres to 113.9 metres



“The intercepts out of South Austin highlighted in this update are right on par with the exceptional results out of the Austin and McVeigh zones that have been announced over the last month,” said president and CEO Shane Williams. “This consistency and quality between different mineral zones help to demonstrate the potential we see within the entirety of the Madsen deposit.”

The South Austin zone contains an indicated mineral resource of 474,600 oz. of gold grading 8.7 g/t, along with an inferred resource of 31,800 oz. of gold grading 8.7 g/t.

West Red Lake Gold Mines also holds the Rowan property in Red Lake, which includes three former gold-producing mines.

