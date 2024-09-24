West Red Lake Gold Mines hits 49.39 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at South Austin 

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF) released drill results from its Madsen mine located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario. The drilling was carried out underground at the South Austin zone, revealing high-grade gold. These results will support the planned restart of production at the Madsen mine, anticipated to begin in 2025. The company is set to finalize a pre-feasibility study in the fourth quarter, detailing its strategy for resuming operations.
Key highlights include:
“The intercepts out of South Austin highlighted in this update are right on par with the exceptional results out of the Austin and McVeigh zones that have been announced over the last month,” said president and CEO Shane Williams. “This consistency and quality between different mineral zones help to demonstrate the potential we see within the entirety of the Madsen deposit.”
The South Austin zone contains an indicated mineral resource of 474,600 oz. of gold grading 8.7 g/t, along with an inferred resource of 31,800 oz. of gold grading 8.7 g/t.
West Red Lake Gold Mines also holds the Rowan property in Red Lake, which includes three former gold-producing mines.
For more information, please visit www.WestRedLakeGold.com.
