West Vault announces 51% IRR PFS update for Hasbrouck

West Vault Mining (TSXV:WVM; OTCQX:WVMDF) claims a 51% IRR following the results of an independent prefeasibility study (PFS) update, regarding its 100% owned Hasbrouck gold project, near Tonopah, Nevada.

The 2023 update indicates, with a 5% discount, the net present value, after-tax of $2,400 gold at $275 million (US$206 million) up from $160 million (US $120 million) and an internal rate of return, after-tax, $1,790 gold of 51% (up from 43%).

As well, the indicated initial capital of $88.3 million (US $66 million) up from $62.8 million (US$47 million), a recoverable 561,000 oz. of gold and 1.9 million oz of silver, and an all-in sustaining cost of $1173 (US $877) per gold oz net of by-product credits.

According to the new update, it has been determined that the mine plan, mineral processing, mineral resource and mineral reserve statements are substantially unchanged from the 2016 PFS. The update was deemed necessary because of the possible effect of increased capital costs, operating costs, and metal prices on project economics, and their combined effects on mineral resource and mineral reserves.

"We are very pleased with the results of the technical report,” said Sandy McVey, West Vault's CEO.

“This validates our thesis that our shareholders should benefit through their ownership of a high-quality project in an excellent jurisdiction and knowing that we will hold to our strategy of patiently letting the gold cycle do the work of increasing value, avoiding the risk of going to construction too early," McVey said.

For more information, visit www.WestVaultMining.com.