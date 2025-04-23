Westhaven technical report supports Shovelnose gold project

Westhaven Gold (TSX-V: WHN) filed an independent technical report supporting the updated preliminary economic assessment for its Shovelnose gold project. Company’s news release dated March 3, 2025 summarizes the positive results of the updated PEA for the Shovelnose gold project, located within the prospective Spences Bridge gold belt, bordering the Coquihalla Highway about 30 km south of Merritt, British Columbia.

The report was prepared according to national instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

The updated preliminary economic assessment provided confirmation that the project possessed robust financial metrics, low capital-intensive development and operating costs, 11.1-year mine life and ability to expand processing to accommodate satellite discoveries, and significant community/stakeholder benefits.

The technical report, titled “Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment and Mineral Resource Estimate of the Shovelnose Gold Project, British Columbia” was prepared by James L. Pearson, P.Eng., D. Grant Feasby, P.Eng., Yungang Wu, P.Geo., Antoine Yassa, P.Geo., Brian Ray, P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo., Alexander Partsch, P.Eng., Dipl.-Ing, MBA, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo., and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., Brampton, Ontario.

The company has indicated the technical report includes descriptions of important assumptions, and the justifications for them, made by the qualified persons who prepared the updated PEA, and upon which the updated PEA results are based. The updated PEA has an effective date of February 28, 2025, and the report is dated April 17th, 2025. The technical report can also be found on the Westhaven website: www.WestHavenGold.com.