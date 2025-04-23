Westhaven technical report supports Shovelnose gold project

Westhaven Gold (TSX-V: WHN) filed an independent technical report supporting the updated preliminary economic assessment for its Shovelnose gold project. Company’s news […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 22, 2025 At 9:52 pm
The Shovelnose gold property in southern British Columbia. Credit: Westhaven Gold

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Westhaven Gold (TSX-V: WHN) filed an independent technical report supporting the updated preliminary economic assessment for its Shovelnose gold project. Company’s news release dated March 3, 2025 summarizes the positive results of the updated PEA for the Shovelnose gold project, located within the prospective Spences Bridge gold belt, bordering the Coquihalla Highway about 30 km south of Merritt, British Columbia.

The report was prepared according to national instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

The updated preliminary economic assessment provided confirmation that the project possessed robust financial metrics, low capital-intensive development and operating costs, 11.1-year mine life and ability to expand processing to accommodate satellite discoveries, and significant community/stakeholder benefits.

The technical report, titled “Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment and Mineral Resource Estimate of the Shovelnose Gold Project, British Columbia” was prepared by James L. Pearson, P.Eng., D. Grant Feasby, P.Eng., Yungang Wu, P.Geo., Antoine Yassa, P.Geo., Brian Ray, P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo., Alexander Partsch, P.Eng., Dipl.-Ing, MBA, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo., and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., Brampton, Ontario.

The company has indicated the technical report includes descriptions of important assumptions, and the justifications for them, made by the qualified persons who prepared the updated PEA, and upon which the updated PEA results are based.  The updated PEA has an effective date of February 28, 2025, and the report is dated April 17th, 2025. The technical report can also be found on the Westhaven website: www.WestHavenGold.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 14 2025 - May 15 2025
Mining Congress Qazaqstan
May 19 2025 - May 21 2025
SME’s Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference (CTMF 2025) Navigating Risks of a New and Uncertain Reality Connecting Mining, Finance and Engineering Executives TM

Related Posts