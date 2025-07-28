Windfall Mining Group hits major development milestone in Quebec

Windfall Mining Group (WMG), the Canadian arm of global gold giant Gold Fields Limited, has announced a wave of strategic developments aimed at propelling its flagship Windfall project forward and reinforcing its long-term footprint in Quebec.

Located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region—115 km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon—the Windfall project is on track to become one of Canada’s next major mining hubs.

Environmental process moves ahead with key COMEX submission

WMG has submitted its second round of responses to COMEX, Quebec’s environmental review body, marking a critical step in the project’s environmental assessment process. The updated submission reflects WMG’s alignment with Canadian and Quebec environmental standards, while upholding Gold Fields' strong global ESG practices.

Mike Fraser, CEO of Gold Fields, said: “Through our partnership with the Cree First Nation and our low-carbon development strategy, Windfall is positioned to become one of the most carbon-efficient gold operations worldwide,”

Andréanne Boisvert, vice president of environment and community relations, added: “This updated environmental submission signals our commitment to responsible development that meets high environmental, social, and regulatory benchmarks,”

New look signals global integration

With Gold Fields completing its full acquisition of the Windfall Project in 2024, WMG has officially adopted the parent company’s branding. The lynx-themed logo has now been replaced by Gold Fields’ lion emblem, symbolizing the site’s full integration into the global group.

“This visual change highlights our long-term vision for Gold Fields in Canada and reflects our intent to build a sustainable presence in Quebec—one of the world’s most respected mining jurisdictions,” Fraser said.

Leadership appointment strengthens local operations

WMG has named Sylvain Lessard as general manager of the Windfall project. A seasoned mining engineer with over three decades of experience, Lessard stepped into the role on June 16, 2025. His background includes leading large-scale underground mining operations both in Canada and internationally.

His appointment marks a pivotal move to lead the project through its next phase of development with local expertise at the helm.