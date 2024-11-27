Ximen advancing Kenville gold project near Nelson, B.C.

Vancouver-based Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM; OTC: XXMMF) says it is one step closer to the start of development at its Kenville gold mine near Nelson, in southeast British Columbia. The company has completed its archaeological impact assessment (AIA) with no significant findings. The AIA involved excavation of five test pits over about 26 metres for a planned stream diversion.

"We are highly encouraged by the recent developments at the Kenville gold mine," said CEO and director Christopher R. Anderson. "The completion of the archaeological impact assessment … is a pivotal step forward. Additionally, the completion of geological logging of drill core from the recently completed groundwater monitoring wells has provided additional valuable insights as well. These two key accomplishments bring us one step closer to closing off final conditions in our permit and starting underground development."

The next step is engineering a design for a culvert crossing Fisherman Road and the channel. The design must be approved by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure before construction can proceed.

Ximen acquired 100% of the historic Kenville gold mine claims and surface rights n 2019. The acquisition included existing permits, infrastructure and equipment. Kenville was the first underground gold mine in the Nelson camp. Mining goes back to 1889 when ore was first milled from the five veins on the property. The mine operated intermittently until 1944. The mine was dewatered and reopened the mine in 1969, but test milling ending in the decision that the plant was not adequate for economic recovery. Production totalled about 181,000 oz. of gold.

The 2009 historic (non-43-101 compliant) put the measured and indicated resources at 24,624 tonnes grading 20.58 g/t gold, containing 16,289 oz. The inferred portion is 522,321 tonnes at 23.01 g/t gold, containing 356,949 oz. Learn more at www.XimenMiningCorp.com.