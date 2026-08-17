YMP Scholarship Fund grows to $300,000

The Young Mining Professional’s Scholarship Fund has increased by a third to $300,000 (US$215,000) from last year as the industry’s leading companies reward strong students in mining disciplines across Canada.

Now in its eighth year, the initiative has attracted 24 sponsors offering over 60 scholarships ranging between $5,000 and $60,000, including a $5,000 award from the Northern Miner Group to an exceptional mining student.

“It is very rewarding to see the YMP Scholarship Fund continue to grow,” says Stephen Stewart, Chairman of the YMP Scholarship Fund and of Ore Group. “We are particularly pleased that Franco-Nevada (TSX, NYSE: FNV) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX, NYSE: AEM) have established significant multi-year scholarships that support students throughout their university education.”

The diversity of the fund’s scholarships is a strength, which allows students from a wide range of backgrounds, disciplines and communities to qualify and apply, organizers say. Companies are invited to suggest ideas for scholarships, and the YMP team will design and administer them at no cost. It all helps connect mining organizations with exceptional emerging talent.

Registered charity

Every cent of all donations go directly to students. Donors receive a charitable tax receipt because the YMP Scholarship Fund is a registered Canadian charity.

“None of this would be possible without our outstanding YMP Scholarship team,” says Stewart. “Every member is a volunteer, and I am extremely grateful for the time, energy and care they contribute to supporting the next generation of Canada’s mining industry.”

The YMP Scholarship Fund has increased from nearly $225,000 last year and just $12,000 in its first year, largely thanks to new scholarships from Agnico Eagle, Franco-Nevada and Iamgold. The fund was started in 2017 by Stewart and Anthony Moreau of the Ore Group, with initial funding split between Iamgold (TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG) and the Ore Group.

This year's YMP Scholarship application process is already open, with a closing date of October 15. After the deadline, volunteers review applications and winners are announced in early 2027.

Over 3,000 students applied for the more than 50 scholarships offered last year.

Competing for talent

"There aren't many industries where you get to travel the world, help the communities you work in, and face a new challenge every day. Mining is one of them," says Moreau, CEO of American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE; US-OTC: AMEGF).

"It has given me so much over the years, and the scholarship fund was set up as a way to give back. Helping a student stay in the industry, and maybe opening the door to an internship and a career, is how the fund’s volunteers can make it a little better."

Other top-tier opportunities with major miners are available, including a $60,000 award from Franco-Nevada, $60,000 from Agnico Eagle Mines, $30,000 from Kinross Gold (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC), $30,000 from Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX), and $20,000 from Iamgold).

The fund boasts $10,000 each from Barrick Mining (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD), B2Gold (TSX: BTO; NYSE-A: BTG), Pan American Silver (TSX: PAAS; NYSE: PAAS), Resource Talks, TD Securities, Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSX: TFPM; NYSE: TFPM) and Sprott Inc. There is also $5,000 from Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD; NYSE: EGO), Gold Royalty (NYSE: GROY), Joan Margaret Stewart, and a $16,000 contribution from the Ore Group (view here).

Diverse range

Many of the scholarships target students in mining programs, while others are available specifically to women, minorities, Indigenous students, new Canadians, or residents of a particular region or province.

Applicants are selected based on a combination of academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, and submissions such as essays demonstrating innovative thinking and a commitment to the mining industry.

Those who aren’t selected as scholarship recipients are automatically enrolled in a Mining Lottery sponsored by YMP Toronto, the Ore Group and Sprott, which will award 10 $500-prizes to students.

The YMP Scholarship Fund, a registered Canadian charity offering tax receipts to donors, is always open to new sponsors, both for this year's program and for future years. Companies and individuals interested in sponsoring a scholarship are encouraged to email scholarships@youngminingprofessionals.com.