Yorbeau resources estimates 8.2 million tonnes at 3.44 g/t gold for Rouyn Gold property

Yorbeau Resources (TSX: YRB) has released new mineral resources estimates (MRE) for its wholly owned Rouyn Gold property, in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, Que.

The new resources are an indicated 918,000 oz. of gold and an inferred 615,000 oz. of gold The property MREs were independently prepared by InnovExplo.

Highlights from the report include the following:

MREs issued for the Augmitto, Cinderella, Gamble, and Astoria deposits on a total of 22 gold-bearing lenses to a maximum depth of 900 metres.

MREs in the indicated resources are 8.3 million tonnes at 3.44 g/t gold (918,000 oz. of gold).

There are additional inferred resources of 5.8 million tonnes at 3.31 g/t gold (615,000 oz. of gold).

Gold price is $2,384.91 (US$1,750.00)/oz.

Yorbeau is focusing on its Rouyn gold and Scott Lake zinc-copper projects which have demonstrated the most immediate and substantial prospects for discovery and eventual mine development. While Scott is in the Chibougamau mining camp, Rouyn represents a consolidation of several contiguous properties strategically located on the Cadillac Break in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp.

“The Rouyn Gold Property has exceeded our expectations showing significant gold resources of more than 918,000 oz. indicated and 615,000 oz inferred. The current resources update also demonstrates the potential for continued growth at Yorbeau,” said Terry Kocisko, director & CEO.



“Given the success of our drilling at our Scott Lake VMS project near Chibougamau, the success at Rouyn leaves the door open to increase the size of our MREs overall in precious and base metals as we continue to successfully advance our projects through 2023,” added Kocisco.

