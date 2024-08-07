Yukon drill results beat resource model forecasts, Snowline Gold says

Drill results from Snowline Gold’s (TSXV: SGD; US-OTC: SNWGF) Valley target in eastern Yukon have crushed expectations and returned some of its highest grades yet, the company said Wednesday. Shares rose 5.5%.



Highlights from five drills include holes V-24-075 and V-24-073, the third- and fourth-highest ranking holes for contained gold at Valley, part of the larger Rogue project. V-24-075 cut 471.6 metres grading 2.38 grams gold per tonne, including 302.1 metres at 3.20 grams gold from 3 metres depth, and 22 metres grading 6.48 grams gold from 160 metres depth. Those results exceeded initial resource estimate projections by 18%.



V-24-073 returned 325 metres grading 2.57 grams gold, including 136 metres at 4.84 grams gold from 2 metres depth; and 33 metres at 7.08 grams gold from 55.5 metres depth.



"We had extremely high expectations for these latest holes at Valley, and they did not disappoint," Snowline CEO Scott Berdahl said in a release. Based on the block model from the initial resource estimate, the company expected to drill 448 metres for about 2.1 grams gold in hole V-24-075, he said.



“We expect that this demonstration of robust continuity and of viability in our modelling will assist with de-risking and upgrading mineralization, and it could potentially help to expand our resource-limiting pit shell, pending additional results from our ongoing drilling at Valley."

Golden results streak

The results from the early season program come just two weeks after Snowline released similarly strong results from the first two drill holes of this year’s program that exceeded expectations of the initial resource block model grade predictions by 36%.

Snowline also published an initial resource for Valley in mid-June that shows the deposit is the largest in grade and contained metal in that portion of the Tombstone gold belt that stretches under the region.

Valley hosts 75.8 million indicated tonnes grading 1.66 grams gold for 4.1 million oz. of contained gold, and 81 million inferred tonnes at 1.25 grams gold for 3.3 million ounces.

In a research note on Wednesday, Canaccord Genuity analysts wrote that Snowline’s latest results show the strong and consistent mineralization at Valley. They gave Snowline stock a speculative buy rating and a $17.25 target price.