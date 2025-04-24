Yukon Metals advancing copper-gold targets at Birch property

Yukon Metals (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) announced the details of its upcoming exploration program on its 7,000-ha Birch property, located 65km northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon, and 200km northwest of Whitehorse. The plans include a focused drilling campaign along with a comprehensive regional exploration program designed to advance copper-gold targets.

The company has released the following highlights of the 2025 exploration: 3,000-metre diamond drilling campaign designed to test compelling high-grade copper-gold skarn targets identified from multiple rock-chip samples grading up to 14.1 g/t gold and 2.42% copper, regional soil sampling and alteration mapping to test northern and eastern extensions of the 2024 anomalies, which featured gold in soil of up to 0.99 g/t across 1,400 metres, as well as a strong molybdenum-in-soil anomaly identified to the south, and to further evaluate the broader porphyry potential across the property.

Rory Quinn, president & CEO, stated, “We're excited to announce our drilling plans for the 2025 field season at Birch. Our collaboration with local contractors, including New Age Drilling, Vision Quest, and Käganì, underscores Yukon Metals’ continued commitment to responsible exploration and to building meaningful partnerships within the local community. This next phase of drilling and regional mapping builds on the strong momentum generated by the highly encouraging results from our most recent exploration efforts, and we look forward to sharing our progress as the 2025 exploration season unfolds.”

The 2025 exploration program builds on successful geophysical surveys, soil sampling, and geological mapping conducted in 2024. Drilling will focus on testing induced polarization and airborne magnetic geophysical anomalies associated with surface soil anomalies identified in 2024 (up to 0.99 g/t gold and 0.24% copper) along a 1,400-metre strike length. Additionally, rock-chip samples from the targeted skarn horizons in 2024 returned grades up to 2.42% copper and 14.1 g/t gold, highlighting substantial exploration potential.

Yukon Metals also emphasized that local Yukon and First Nations contractors are engaged to perform most of the work. The company noted that drilling will be completed by New Age Drilling Solutions, a Yukon-based contractor, in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nations citizen-owned company. Camp support services for the exploration activities will be provided by Käganì, a Kluane First Nations citizen-owned enterprise in partnership with longstanding Yukon-based exploration contractor, Archer Cathro.

More information is posted on www.YukonMetals.com.