Yukon Metals identifies priority drill targets at Birch copper-gold project  

Yukon Metals (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) reported on Wednesday results of an electrical resistivity tomography (ERT) and induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey program over its Birch property 65 km northeast of Burwash Landing in Canada’s Yukon Territory.

The 7,000-hectare Birch project is one of the company’s 17 properties across 42,500 ha in the Yukon.

Yukon Metals geologists completed eight ERT and IP geophysical surveys over the eastern portion of the 2024 soil sampled copper and gold anomaly at Birch and identified several high-priority drill targets, the company said.

The new geophysical data aligns with previously identied soil anomalies of up to 0.24% copper in soils and up to 0.99 g/t gold spanning 1400 meters, and rock chip sampling with values up to 2.42% copper and 14.1 g/t gold, further emphasizing the project's potential for significant mineralization, Yukon Metals said.

All sections intersecting the soil anomaly zone showed geophysical anomalies below surface that are interpreted to correspond to changes in rock type and sulphide mineralization in skarn horizons over several hundred meters.

The survey identified several high-priority geophysical anomalies supporting the next phase of exploration and the results mark an important step forward in advancing Birch as a highly prospective property for precious and base metal mineralization, the company said.

The geophysical data is being integrated with surface geochemical results, geological mapping, and previously collected airborne magnetic survey data to identify priority drill targets, and areas for future exploration.

“With this geological survey program, which includes induced polarization, surface mapping, and soil and rock sampling programs, Yukon Metals is closer to uncovering the mineral potential of the highly prospective Birch Property, Yukon Metals CEO Rory Quinn said in a news release.

“The next step will be to commence drilling at Birch, targeting mineralized skarn horizons.”