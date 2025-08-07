Yukon Metals uncovers visible copper mineralization at AZ property

Yukon Metals (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) provided an update on its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned 13,100-ha AZ project, located about six km west of the Alaska Highway and 36 km south of the community of Beaver Creek in western Yukon. The company completed drilling and surface work in June and July, which appear to confirm the presence of a large-scale copper-bearing system at the AZ property. This system is supported by significant subsurface copper mineralization and high-grade grab samples across the broader project area.

Preliminary visuals from Hole 4 show visible copper mineralization in a newly tested target area. Prospecting samples collected across multiple areas of the property include up to 26.0% copper and up to 5.73 g/t gold. As of July, Yukon Metals has completed five diamond drill holes totaling 1,500 metres, and assays are pending for holes 1 to 5.

Rory Quinn, President and CEO of Yukon Metals, said:“It is very encouraging to see visible copper mineralization in core from multiple drill holes in previously untested areas at the AZ Project. Combined with the high-grade copper and gold identified in surface samples, we are just beginning to uncover the potential of this system. We look forward to receiving assays and advancing our next-phase exploration efforts."

Hole 4 of the 2025 AZ exploration program tested a new porphyry target characterized by strong potassic alteration and visible copper sulphide mineralization within dioritic rocks cut by porphyry dikes. Surface sampling of outcrop near the collar location returned notable copper of 1.14% and gold of 5.73 g/t (Sample K155053), within chalcopyrite and minor bornite in disseminated and vein-hosted textures.

