Zimplats selects Sandvik for Ngezi underground operations

Zimplats, Zimbabwe’s largest platinum group metals producer, has chosen Sandvik to supply 28 underground machines for its Ngezi mines.

Sandvik will book the order in the third quarter of 2025 and deliver between Q3 2025 and Q2 2026. The package includes 12 Toro LH209L loaders, six Sandvik DD211L development jumbos, five Sandvik DS211L‑V bolters, three Toro TH545i trucks and two Sandvik TH430L trucks, plus parts and service kits to support long‑term performance.

Located in the Hartley Geological Complex on the Zimbabwean Great Dyke, the Ngezi complex has moved from open‑pit to underground mining. The new Sandvik fleet will strengthen Zimplats’ underground expansion and boost operational efficiency.

“We are proud to partner with Zimplats on this significant investment in the Ngezi underground operations,” said Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining. “This order reflects our strong commitment to providing reliable, fit‑for‑purpose equipment and services that help our customers achieve their productivity, safety and sustainability targets.”

Zimplats, 87 percent owned by Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats), owns and operates the Ngezi underground mines and continues to invest heavily in expanding underground capacity, including new mines and concentrators.

“This new Sandvik fleet is a strategic step in enhancing our underground capabilities and ensuring we continue to operate safely, efficiently and sustainably,” said Alexander Mhembere, CEO of Zimplats. “Partnering with Sandvik gives us the confidence that our operations will be supported by proven equipment and dependable service.”

