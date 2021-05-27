Agnico Eagle supports Princess Margaret cancer fund with $10M

Vice-chair and CEO Sean Boyd (left) and chairman Jim Nasso are proud to contribute to cancer research by supporting the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Credit: Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM) has made another large charitable donation, giving $10 million to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. The latest gift brings Agnico’s total cumulative donations to over $25 million, making it one of the largest corporate charitable investments in Canadian history.

The funds will support revolutionary research into earlier detection of chancers while they are still curable and identifying more precise, customized therapies that effectively target cancer treatments to each individual patient.

A portion of the gift will also support enhancing the capacity of the Cancer Clinical Research Unit at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Canada’s largest clinical trials program. This will help the centre accelerate the translation of breakthrough treatments – like those discovered through our Grand Challenges competition – from labs to patients as new standards of care.

“Now more than ever, support from corporate Canada is critical to help accelerate life-saving cancer research and to improve the quality of life for so many,” said Sean Boyd, Agnico Eagle’s vice-chair and CEO. He hopes other companies will follow Agnico’s lead to make similar investments to accelerate life saving research.

