COMMUNICATIONS: Ambra deploys LTE network at Scully mine

LABRADOR – Ambra Solutions has deployed a new 5G-ready LTE network for Tacora Resources’ Scully open pit iron ore mine, enabling a new fleet dispatch system.

This is the first time a fleet dispatch system has been running fully on an LTE network in Canada. The network is also one of the first open pit LTE deployments outside of Australia.

This project leverages licensed band LTE technology to ensure interference-free wireless communication. With the design, configuration and testing offsite, installation of the main infrastructure on-site was complete within 5 days.

Two transmission sites – lower investment and maintenance

The LTE network was designed to ensure minimal maintenance with only two fixed transmission sites. The cost of deploying LTE is much lower than using mesh Wi-Fi technology. The lower price and the choice of LTE end devices (phones, sensors, modems) also makes this solution advantageous over Wi-Fi based technologies. The LTE network is entirely managed on-site and was configured for Tacora’s needs.

Ten times the coverage required – additional applications possible

Propagation of a private LTE network was required for the 15-sq.-km area of the pit; with two LTE transmission sites covering an area of over 150 sq. km. This network will enable new internet-of-things (IoT) applications to monitor pumping stations and use low power IoT sensors at multiple locations. Finally, this LTE network can be used to provide communication to all employees without needing a separate system.

