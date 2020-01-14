CONFERENCE: CERBA Eurasia Mining Conference set for March 2020

TORONTO – The Canada-Eurasia-Russia Business Association (CERBA) Eurasia Mining Conference 2020 will be held in Toronto this March. This conference is the largest annual Canada-Eurasia industry event with a focus on the mining industry. It provides coverage of mining trends and developments in Eurasia and offers a platform for mining education and exchanges between stakeholders.

The theme of this year’s event will be new international cooperation and investment opportunities for the mining industry. Over 150 delegates are scheduled to attend from Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Belarus, Ukraine and Canada. The conference will feature two sessions and a networking reception.

This conference will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. This event will occur during this year’s PDAC convention which will be held between March 1 and March 4 at the same venue.

For more information, visit www.CERBAMining.com.