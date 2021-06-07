HighGold signs deal with First Nations for exploration near Timmins

Sample from the past-producing Croesus gold mine. Credit: HighGold Mining.

HighGold Mining (TSXV: HIGH; US-OTC: HGGOF) has signed an exploration agreement with the Matachewan and Mattagammi First Nations covering the company’s property near Timmins, Ont. The understanding will promote a co-operative, collaborative and mutually respectful relationship among the parties.

“We are delighted to formalize the positive working relationship established between HighGold and the neighboring First Nation communities of Matachewan and Mattagami,” commented president and CEO Darwin Green. “The EA reflects HighGold’s commitment to respectful engagement and responsible stewardship, with a mission to benefiting the regions in which we operate.”

HighGold has three wholly owned gold properties near Timmins – Munro-Croesus, Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter.

The Munro-Croesus property, 75 km east of Timmins near Matheson, includes the historic high grade Croesus mine. The geology is close to the Porcupine Destor deformation Fault and Pipestone Fault. Three kilometres northwest is the Fenn-Gib gold deposit where owner Mayfair Gold TSXV: MFG) filed a 43-101 report with 2 million oz. of gold in 70 million indicated tonnes grading 0.92 g/t gold. Drilling continues this year.

HighGold says both the Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties are available for option.

The company is also active at its Johnson Tract gold-copper-zinc project in south-central Alaska.

Visit www.HighGoldMining.com for more information.