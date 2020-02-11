URANIUM: IsoEnergy finds strong radioactivity in initial drill holes at Larocque East

SASKATCHEWAN – IsoEnergy reported that two new intersections of strong radioactivity in initial drill holes were detected during the winter drilling program at the Hurricane zone at its Larocque East project.

The property is located in the eastern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, in the Canadian prairies.

In a press release, IsoEnergy said that, in the new discovery of high-grade uranium mineralization, drill hole LE20-34 intersected 8.5 metres of uranium mineralization, including 2 metres of massive to semi-massive pitchblende measuring over 65,000 counts per second.

“This is the most significant and strongest mineralization drilled to date on the property,” the brief states.

The Vancouver-based company also reported that drill hole LE20-32A intersected 8.5 metres of uranium mineralization, including 1.5 metres of massive to semi-massive pitchblende measuring over 65,000 CPS. Both drill holes are located on the west end of the Hurricane zone, approximately 75 metres apart.

“It is gratifying to see these substantial thicknesses of strong pitchblende mineralization in the drill core from Drill 1 early in our winter program,” said Steve Blower, vice-president of exploration, in a statement. “The results bode well for additional drill holes in this campaign, particularly on the western side of the Hurricane zone. I’m also encouraged by the alteration, structure and elevated radioactivity that we’re seeing at Drill 2, well east of the current Hurricane zone footprint.”

This story originally appeared on www.Mining.com.