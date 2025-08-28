1911 Gold commences PEA on True North project

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB; US-OTCQB: AUMBF) has hired AMC Consultants to perform a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of its wholly-owned True North gold project in Manitoba. The True North Complex sits near the town of Bissett, on the north shore of Rice Lake, approximately 150 km northeast of Winnipeg, the provincial capital.

The PEA will evaluate whether restarting underground mining operations at the True North mine is feasible, utilizing the existing permitted 1,300-tonne-per-day processing facility in Bissett. AMC will examine different development and mining method scenarios, based on the company's current mineral resource estimate and extensive underground infrastructure, while referencing the company’s internally developed mine plans. Although the PEA will exclude data from recent and planned drilling programs, management believes ongoing exploration success could uncover significant upside beyond this assessment’s initial scope.

Shaun Heinrichs, president and CEO of 1911 Gold, stated: "Initiating a PEA with AMC is a critical milestone as we advance the True North Mine toward a restart. We plan to use the PEA results, along with delineation drilling in the fall on two bulk sample target zones, to finalize plans for a trial production run in mid-2026. This initial trial, expected to last 3 - 5 months, will demonstrate our mining and development methods and help confirm the resource estimates and economic viability."

The company expects to deliver the PEA by the first quarter of 2026, laying the groundwork for redevelopment plans and stakeholder engagement.

More information is posted on www.1911gold.com.