1911 Gold secures MMDF grant for True North

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB; US-OTCQB: AUMBF) announced it has received a C$300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF). This funding will support the ongoing underground drill program at the True North gold project, located within the company's Rice Lake gold property in southeast Manitoba.

The MMDF, a provincial fund administered by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce (MCC), offers financial assistance to Manitoba communities and businesses, including Indigenous groups, municipalities, and non-profits. The fund aims to advance new mining opportunities and foster collaborative resource development with First Nations in Manitoba.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the MMDF for their continued support of the True North Gold Project, and our near-term vision to restart mining operations in 2027." Shaun Heinrichs, CEO and president, stated, "The MMDF's active involvement and interest in our progress reflect our shared commitment to advancing responsible resource development in Manitoba, creating meaningful employment for surrounding communities, including the Hollow Water and Black River First Nations, and fostering sustainable economic growth for years to come."

The MMDF’s program manager, Edward Suzuki, said, "We appreciate the opportunity to support projects such as this." He added, "By providing this funding support and confidence, we aim to attract more investment into Manitoba. The socio-economic impacts from the True North redevelopment project will demonstrate the value of MMDF and justify the continuation of the program in the coming years."

1911 Gold has collaborated with the MMDF for several years, receiving strong support for both exploration and development projects. The company will allocate proceeds from the grant directly toward the underground delineation drill program. This program includes approximately 9,000 metres in 80 drill holes. It focuses on upgrading current resources within two target areas scheduled for test mining in 2026. Test mining aims to validate the planned mining method and economics, providing critical information as the company moves toward restarting operations in early 2027.

Manitoba's Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation Minister, Jamie Moses, confirmed the Manitoba government provides $1.2 million to six mineral exploration projects through the MMDF. This supports mining initiatives that create Indigenous partnerships, increase job opportunities, and stimulate investment in northern Manitoba.

More information is posted on www.1911gold.com and www.Mmdf.ca.

