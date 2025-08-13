$1M gold up for grabs as Canada Treasure Hunt begins

There’s more than $1 million in physical gold hidden somewhere in Canada, but rather than your grandfather’s pick axe and head lamp, only knowledge and wits are needed to find it.

Organized by The Northern Miner, the coast-to-coast Great Canadian Treasure Hunt for $1 million in gold and 12 monthly yellow metal prizes worth $25,000 each starts Wednesday, Aug. 13. Open to all Canadians, the Hunt begins with an online clue release, the first of many that will lead participants down a path of knowledge exercises, puzzles and riddles.

“The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is more than a contest, it’s an invitation to explore Canada’s legendary mining roots while flexing your brainpower”, Anthony Vaccaro, president of The Northern Miner Group says. “We want to inspire a new kind of exploration, grounded in curiosity, logic and appreciation for Canada’s rich natural history in a way that’s never been done before.”

Taking inspiration from Canada’s long-standing mining legacy and the pioneering spirit that drives mineral exploration, the adventure is designed to spur discovery while highlighting the role that mining and critical minerals play in the country’s future. These metals and minerals are the foundation of modern life, powering everything from electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies to smartphones and life-saving medical devices.

How it works

The first poetic riddle was released Wednesday on treasure.northernminer.com to guide hunters towards the hidden riches. The riddles are word-based poems that have to be worked out.

Each following round of clues will appear monthly, through The Northern Miner, MINING.COM or CEO.CA. All clues will be available for free.

No special equipment, qualifications or connections are needed to participate. All the prizes are located on publicly-accessible land. Canadian residents from all walks of life are welcome to join, whether they’re just curious or stalwart puzzle solvers who never miss a night at their local pub quiz.

The Northern Miner subscribers get exclusive first access and a collated list of clues via the Treasure Hunt portal. For full access, subscribe here.

Canada’s mining story

The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is a great chance to connect with Canada’s mineral story and maybe go home with a fist – or fists – full of gold.

“By sourcing and developing critical minerals here at home, Canada strengthens its ability to support clean energy, drive innovation and maintain domestic resource security in a rapidly changing global market,” Vaccaro says. “The treasure hunt is a fun and imaginative way to spark curiosity about the resources that keep Canada and the world moving forward.”

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX, NYSE: AEM), Sprott Money, EarthLabs, IAMGOLD (TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG), The World Gold Council, Ernst & Young LLP, Alamos Gold (TSX, NYSE: AGI), MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

Disclaimer: The locations of all treasures in The Northern Miner’s Great Canadian Treasure Hunt are known only to an independent third party. No member of The Northern Miner staff has knowledge of the whereabouts of any treasure.