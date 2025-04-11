Manganese X Energy ready to commence its pre-feasibility study at Battery Hill

Manganese X Energy (TSXV: MN; OTCQB: MNXXF) announced results of its recently completed Battery Hill pre-feasibility manganese diamond drilling program, marking a key milestone before commencing its pre-feasibility study. The Battery Hill property consists of 55 claims covering 1,228 ha about five km northwest of the town of Woodstock in Carlton County in southwestern New Brunswick.

Manganese X CEO Martin Kepman said, "The pre-feasibility study is a strategic step in advancing mine permitting, de-risking the project, and guiding forward planning. Our latest drill program, along with upcoming community engagement and environmental and geotechnical studies, plays a key role in this process."

He added, "Given Canada's recent focus on sourcing its own critical minerals, such as manganese, the Battery Hill project is on track to accomplish this and, therefore, is positioned to play a crucial role in the North American supply chain."

The company has received assays from twelve drill holes totaling 1,393 metres, bringing total drilling at the company's Battery Hill project near Woodstock, New Brunswick, to 104 drill holes totaling approximately 17,000 metres since 2016.

The program focused on infill and expansion drilling to upgrade inferred resources to measured and indicated categories, supporting the upcoming PFS. The company anticipates significant resource increases, driven by the newly discovered Moody northwest zone and the extended Sharpe Farm zone, which returned mineralization up to 72.6 metres (238 ft) in core thickness.

A new national instrument (NI 43-101) compliant mineral resource estimate by Mercator Geosciences is underway.

Perry MacKinnon, the company's vice resident of exploration,stated: "Drilling has now defined the Battery Hill orebody with high confidence, with most resources classified as measured and indicated - an essential step for future conversion to proven and probable reserves during economic evaluation."

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain.

