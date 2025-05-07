ABB joins MICA Network to advance technological progress in mining

Technology leader ABB has joined the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network, a pan-Canadian initiative bringing together stakeholders from a wide range of fields to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative mining technologies. Its primary objectives are to modernize mining and improve its productivity and environmental performance, strengthen the Canadian mineral supply chain, and increase the domestic and export sales of Canadian innovators.

Managed by The Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI), MICA has successfully furthered more than 250 projects, leveraging almost $115 million in federal and provincial funding, matched by industry.

Through its membership, ABB and its customers can now collaborate on pilot projects and submit funding proposals for high-impact, innovative and clean technologies that may advance industry practices in one of the following ways: Increase mine production capacity, at lower cost, reduce mining energy consumption and GHG emissions, and implement smart, autonomous mining systems.

Chamirai Nyabeze, director of the MICA Network, stated: “ABB’s global leadership in automation and electrification, combined with their strong commitment to sustainability, aligns seamlessly with MICA’s mission. Together, we can help accelerate the commercialization of advanced technologies that will shape the future of mining – making it smarter, cleaner, and more efficient.”

Sachin Jari, general manager for Mining North America at ABB Process Industries, said: “At ABB, we strive to pave the way for mining companies to operate, safer, leaner and cleaner. We believe our membership with the MICA Network can help break down barriers for our customers locally to explore, evaluate, innovate and ultimately achieve a better way forward for the industry.”

More information is posted on www.Abb.com.