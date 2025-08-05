ABB makes largest investment in Canada to date

ABB will invest over CA$130 million (around US$100 million) to expand R&D and production of its advanced power protection and grid resilience technologies in Canada. The company stated the goal of increasing and securing its position in key power industry sectors across Canada. This will now be ABB's largest investment.

Over the past decade, ABB has invested around US$275 million in its Canadian operations to support advanced manufacturing, innovation, and workforce development. These investments include upgrades to key facilities, the integration of cutting-edge automation technologies, and the expansion of local capabilities and production capacity.

ABB will combine facilities into an expanded, greenfield base in Montreal, Quebec.

The new 340,000 sq. ft. facility will be at least 33 percent larger to provide over 600 personnel to build and develop. The facility will also bring more automation and technologies. In the near future, they have plans to add new product lines and will create jobs as well.

Khalid Mandri, president of ABB Installation Products, said: “Our investment will support our future growth in Canada, as demand increases with customers focused on grid resilience, power distribution and renewables, and in new transportation, buildings and infrastructure projects. The teams in our advanced new facility will deliver products and innovation that will help power businesses and homes across the country. Together with recent investments made in the US and in Europe, the opening of this new facility will be a key part of our global growth strategy.

ABB expects the new site to open mid-2027 in the South Shore of Montreal. The new systems there reduce carbon emissions by at least 95 percent with advanced electrical equipment. Investissement Québec is said to plan on funding CA$16 million (US$12 million) for the development, the report stated. ABB Installation Products are a very significant factor, as most of them are made with local sources. More than 80% are made at home using almost 70% Canadian steel.

More information is posted on www.Abb.com.