Aben Gold secures key Yukon exploration permit

Aben Gold (TSX-V: ABM; US-OTCID: ABNAF) announced its receipt of a class 1 quartz approval. The Liard First Nations, Ross River Dena Council, and the Yukon government have now granted this approval to facilitate a planned summer 2026 field program at the Justin gold project, which sits in the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon.

The class 1 quartz approval permits Aben Gold to conduct exploration and diamond drilling activities throughout 2026. This approval does not affect the company's pending class 3 quartz program application, which Aben submitted in June 2023 and which remains under consultation.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to explore and develop the Justin gold project. We would like to extend our gratitude to Liard First Nation and the Ross River Dena Council for their approval and look forward to working closely with them in the 2026 exploration season," President and CEO Riley Trimble stated.

The class 1 quartz approval will allow for exploration activities including grid soil sampling, rock sampling, geological mapping, and diamond drilling. Diamond drilling will commence immediately after a Phase 1 ground program and will primarily target the Lost Ace and POW target zones. These activities aim to build upon the project's established mineralization potential and recent geophysical data.

Historical results show promise: company officials

At the POW zone, diamond drilling in 2011 returned 1.25 g/t gold over 60.0 metres in hole JN11009, which included 2.47 g/t gold over 21.0 metres, and 2.52 g/t gold and 29.53 g/t silver over 12.0 metres in hole JN11010.

At the Lost Ace zone, trenching in 2018 yielded 20.8 g/t gold over 4.4 metres, including 88.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre. These results, combined with a total of 4,972 metres drilled across 21 holes to date, indicate the presence of both intrusion-related and orogenic gold systems.

More information is posted on www.AbenGold.com.

