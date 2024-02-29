Abitibi Metals drills 3.5% copper in Quebec

Abitibi Metals (CSE: AMQ; OTC: AMQFF) says its first two drill holes at the B26 polymetallic deposit in northern Quebec bode well […]
By Colin McClelland February 29, 2024 At 12:04 pm
Abitibi Metals B26 Quebec
Abitibi Metals is drilling to compare with historical results on the B26 project in Quebec. Credit: Abitibi Metals

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Abitibi Metals (CSE: AMQ; OTC: AMQFF) says its first two drill holes at the B26 polymetallic deposit in northern Quebec bode well to earn most of the project from the provincial government and develop an open-pit mine.

Drillhole 1274-24-293 intersected 22.7 metres grading 3.5% copper, 0.7 gram gold per tonne, and 6.6 grams silver from 120 metres depth including 10.6 metres at 5.4% copper, 1.3 grams gold and 9.6 grams silver, Abitibi reported on Thursday. Drillhole 1274-24-294 cut 34 metres at 3% copper, 1.5 grams gold and 6 grams silver from 135 metres depth, it said.

“These are some of the highest-grade intercepts in the project's history and show a way to potentially increase the grade of our block model,” Abitibi CEO Jonathon Deluce said in a release. “Investigating the significant increase in grade in #293 when compared to the historical results will be a key objective of ours.”

The results support the project’s near-surface open pit potential, Abitibi said. The project feeds into the global energy transition’s need to expand copper production by nearly three times current levels by 2040, according to the International Energy Agency.

Shares in Abitibi Metals, which was known until last year as Goldseek (CSE: GSK), gained 3% on Thursday morning in Toronto to 69¢ apiece, valuing the company at $68.5 million. They’ve risen from 14¢ in November.  

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024
Mar 11 2024 - Mar 12 2024
AUSTRALIA CARBON CAPTURE SUMMIT 2024
Mar 13 2024 - Mar 14 2024
BATTERY MINERALS & SUPPLY CHAIN 2024
Mar 27 2024 - Mar 28 2024
EV BATTERY RECYCLING & REUSE USA 2024

Related Posts