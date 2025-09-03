ACTIVATE YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION* TO CANADIAN MINING JOURNAL!

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 2, 2025 At 9:35 pm
Canadian Mining Journal September 2025 issue. CREDIT: Canadian Mining Journal.

Canadian Mining Journal, one of Canada’s oldest magazines, was established in 1882 to serve a crucial role: sharing information to advance the mining industry. Published nine times a year, we’ve remained a must-read for miners and suppliers for over 140 years by reflecting the changing priorities of the industry. This includes the current sustainability and digitization revolutions that are moving mining into the future. Keep up to date with the latest news, technology, innovations and trends plus so much more with a quick and easy subscription to Canadian Mining Journal.

Click on this link, fill in a few fields, and soon you’ll be receiving Canada’s premiere mining publication direct to your mailbox.

*Must be a resident of Canada to received free print subscription. U.S. fee is US$64.95/year and international fee is US$77.95/year.

