Advance United reports 4.6% copper and critical metals at Buck Lake

Advance United Holdings (CSE: AUHI; OTCQB: AUHIF; FSE: 9I0) announced the assay results for 10 of 15 diamond drill holes completed on the Buck Lake property in Sault-Ste Marie, Ont., with additional results expected to be reported in early 2023.

The 2022 work program identified 0.5 km volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) zone anomaly with assay results testing up to 4.89% copper including other critical metal assets. Ten of 15 drill hole results currently reported including drill hole BL-22-06, intersecting 4.59% copper, high grade copper over 3.2 metres in a 11.75 metre zone averaging 1.51% copper and containing notable zinc, gold, and silver values.

Actlabs in Timmins analyzed 688 samples from 10 holes. The VMS zones at Buck Lake were stripped of overburden to expose bedrock and identified 10 areas with significant potential. A total of 89 samples, over a total length of 85 meters, identified several high priority targets including area "M" which showed highly anomalous gold up to 0.33 g/t along with copper anomalies averaging 1.58% grade potential.

"We are thrilled with the results from the operations team this year and the drill assay results thus far," said Jim Atkinson, CEO of Advance United. "We appreciate the importance that these critical metals play in today's commodity markets and frankly this underscores our company's development approach – capturing the value of critical materials and play an important role in making them available at a reasonable cost.”

