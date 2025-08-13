Advanced tech could extend Burgundy Diamonds’ Fox Mine life

Burgundy Diamonds' recent life of mine plan update designates Railveyor as the preferred material haulage system for its Fox project in the Northwest Territories, significantly enhancing the deposit's value.

Tas Mohamed, CEO of Railveyor in Sudbury, Ontario, emphasizes the role of advanced technologies in creating more efficient, resilient mining operations.

The updated pre-feasibility study (PFS) revisits the underground resource at Fox, incorporating Railveyor technology, which lowers operating costs and reduces infrastructure needs compared to traditional haulage methods. The PFS highlights that Railveyor can handle run-of-mine material, eliminating the need for an underground crusher. Its lightweight track easily extends as the mine deepens, making it suitable for sublevel retreat (SLR) mining—a method the PFS favors over the original incline caving approach.

Mohamed notes that innovative systems like Railveyor are increasingly vital for mines aiming to improve margins and enhance long-term sustainability.

Mohamed said: “In today’s mining landscape, the ability to operate efficiently and responsibly is more important than ever. We are proud to support operators like Burgundy Diamonds in exploring solutions that make deeper ore zones more accessible, significantly improving the overall economic viability of the operation.”

Charles Nyabeze, vice president of business development and commercialization at the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA), states that this focus on innovation occurs amid increasing industry reflection.

Nyabeze said: “We need to collectively start thinking differently about how we develop and operate mines; it is time to support technology development and adoption in mining. This is how we get to a low carbon economy, how we make mining sustainable, and how we save jobs.”

As a MICA partner, Railveyor continues to collaborate with mining companies worldwide to achieve those goals, he explained. At Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine, the Railveyor system has provided access to ore that was previously unreachable due to ventilation and geometry constraints, extending the mine’s life by seven years. Fully electric, autonomous, and operating on demand, Railveyor reduces energy consumption and ventilation needs while lowering overall emissions. These benefits support the industry’s push toward net-zero carbon emissions and cost-effective production.

Mohamed concluded. “As mines like Burgundy look to the future, feasibility studies that incorporate forward-looking technologies offer a path toward safer, cleaner, and more economically sustainable operations.”

