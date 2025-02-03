AME JV video: SRK developing tablet versions of HiveMap software

SRK Consulting is preparing to launch tablet versions of its HiveMap geological mapping software in the coming months, Findlay Fraser, principal consultant at the firm, says in a new video.

Hive Map enables users to perform mapping work that previously required three days in as little as three or four hours, Fraser said in a recent interview at the AME Roundup conference in Vancouver.

The software can be used in operations, early-stage exploration and civil engineering applications, Andrew LeRiche, senior rock mechanics engineer at SRK, said in the interview. HiveMap “allows you to officially capture geological observations in a very efficient way,” he said. “It leverages datasets that are oftentimes already being collected on a mine site."

Fraser and LeRiche spoke with Henry Lazenby, The Northern Miner‘s Western editor. Watch the full conversation below. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.