AME JV video: SRK developing tablet versions of HiveMap software

SRK Consulting is preparing to launch tablet versions of its HiveMap geological mapping software in the coming months, Findlay Fraser, principal consultant […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 3, 2025 At 4:46 pm
SRK employees have spent the last two summers in Greenland, assisting North American Nickel with their Maniitsoq Ni-Cu sulphide exploration programme. Credit: SRK Consulting.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

SRK Consulting is preparing to launch tablet versions of its HiveMap geological mapping software in the coming months, Findlay Fraser, principal consultant at the firm, says in a new video.

Hive Map enables users to perform mapping work that previously required three days in as little as three or four hours, Fraser said in a recent interview at the AME Roundup conference in Vancouver.

The software can be used in operations, early-stage exploration and civil engineering applications, Andrew LeRiche, senior rock mechanics engineer at SRK, said in the interview. HiveMap “allows you to officially capture geological observations in a very efficient way,” he said. “It leverages datasets that are oftentimes already being collected on a mine site."

Fraser and LeRiche spoke with Henry Lazenby, The Northern Miner‘s Western editor. Watch the full conversation below. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/1053115735?share=copy#t=0

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 28 2025 - Mar 29 2025
16th Annual Conference on Eastern Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 31 2025 - Apr 03 2025
Comminution ’25
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 29 2025 - May 31 2026
2nd International Conference on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Related Posts