AME JV video: Torr Metals preps to drill in BC’s rich copper belt

Torr Metals (TSXV: TMET) expects in the coming months to receive permits to drill at its Kolos copper-gold project, which sits in the prospective Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia.

CEO Malcolm Dorsey says the company seeks out prolific and accessible areas for its projects, with Kolos sitting near the all-season Highway 5 and just south of Teck Resources’ (TSX: TECK.A, TECK.B; NYSE: TECK) Highland Valley and New Gold’s (TSX: NGD; NYSE-A: NGD) New Afton mines.

“With (our) Filion gold project in northern Ontario it’s the same situation,” Dorsey said last month at the AME Roundup conference in Vancouver. “We’re in Archean greenstone belts, known for hosting multi-million-ounce gold deposits.”

Once Torr gets its permits for Kolos, it plans to pursue targets that host up to 1,200 parts per million copper, according to past soil sampling.

Watch the full chat below with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. JV videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.